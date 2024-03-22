Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.17. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 4,589,012 shares trading hands.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

