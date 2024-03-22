Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.63. 3,085,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,444,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.