Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $22.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,790 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

