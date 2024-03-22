Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of SGC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

