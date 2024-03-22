Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ZPTAF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.17.
About Surge Energy
