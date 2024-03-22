Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
ZPTAF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.
About Surge Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.