Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ZPTAF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.