SVB Leerink Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

