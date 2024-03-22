Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 561,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

