System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

System1 (NYSE:SST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of System1 stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. System1 has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in System1 by 6,390.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in System1 by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in System1 during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

