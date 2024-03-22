Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after buying an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,703,000 after buying an additional 332,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.