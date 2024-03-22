Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 317,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,865,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 989,028 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 804,488 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

