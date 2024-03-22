Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 347,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,750,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.31.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.