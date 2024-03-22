Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 347,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,750,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.31.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
