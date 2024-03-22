TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $48.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

