TD Securities Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.