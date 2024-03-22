TD Securities Raises Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Price Target to C$1.50

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

