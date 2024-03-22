TD Securities Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Target Price to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.5 %
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.