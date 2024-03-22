TD Securities Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Target Price to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

TSE:ATD traded down C$1.14 on Friday, hitting C$76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$81.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.58. The company has a market cap of C$74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

