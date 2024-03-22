Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Michael J. Caliel Acquires 2,782 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $15,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,347.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

