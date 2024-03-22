Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $5.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Telos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telos

Telos Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $314.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.