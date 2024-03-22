Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.