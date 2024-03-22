Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 555,928 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

