Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,505,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 712,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after acquiring an additional 549,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 529,563 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

