Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.8%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.30 and last traded at $169.64. 35,203,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 103,001,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average is $224.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

