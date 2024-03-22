Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $172.82

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $172.82, but opened at $166.69. Tesla shares last traded at $167.93, with a volume of 19,703,428 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

