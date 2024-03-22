Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $7,255,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

