The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.60. 3,612,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.