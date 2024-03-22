The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $352.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,052. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.76. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $355.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

