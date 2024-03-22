The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives $104.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,019 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,397,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

