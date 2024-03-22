The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $324.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.93.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $20.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

