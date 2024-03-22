The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Insider Purchases $718,443.75 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) insider David Kanen acquired 191,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $718,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,271.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

