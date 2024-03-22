The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.99. 5,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 94,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

