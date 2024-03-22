The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

