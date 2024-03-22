The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

