The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,562 shares of company stock worth $22,681,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

