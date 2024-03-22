The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran Sells 13,998 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,161,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COCO stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

