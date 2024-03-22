The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,324,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

