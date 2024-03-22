Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 365473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.