Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 34,201,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,225,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Tilray Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tilray by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 25.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

