Tim S.A. (TIMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB opened at $18.32 on Friday. TIM has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TIM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TIM by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TIM by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 41.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter.

TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIMB

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.