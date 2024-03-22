Tim S.A. (TIMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
TIM Stock Performance
Shares of TIMB opened at $18.32 on Friday. TIM has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TIM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
