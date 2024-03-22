Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 14,303 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Alan Boroughs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $255.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

