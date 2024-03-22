Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

