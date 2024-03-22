Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 119,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 176,252 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $25.06.

The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

