TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.68. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 543,425 shares.

TMC the metals Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

