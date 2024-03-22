Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.77 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00006680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $14.77 billion and $146.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,532,242 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,524,564.166351 with 3,470,024,019.804162 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.29590409 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $108,071,287.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

