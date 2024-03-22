Tony Young Sells 12,156 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91), for a total value of £18,234 ($23,213.24).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.91). 957,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,053. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.43. The company has a market cap of £819.98 million and a P/E ratio of 946.25.

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.