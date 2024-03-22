Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 3,380 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $33,287.15.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
Shares of TSQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. 15,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,020. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 376.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
