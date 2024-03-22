Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th.

TSQ stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -27.37%.

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,477 shares of company stock worth $453,892 in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

