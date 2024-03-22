Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 1-Year High at $255.15

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $255.15 and last traded at $254.39, with a volume of 44969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

