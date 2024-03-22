Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 4,335 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TSCO stock opened at $266.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

