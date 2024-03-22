Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,554 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 201% compared to the average daily volume of 3,842 call options.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 991,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

