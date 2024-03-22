Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$156.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.76. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

